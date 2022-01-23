Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United pulled off their biggest win of the 2021/22 season so far on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils welcomed top four rivals West Ham United to Old Trafford and managed to secure a priceless 1-0 victory.

Under-fire striker Marcus Rashford netted the game's only goal in the third-minute of stoppage-time, the England international firing home Edinson Cavani's cross.

Replays showed the Uruguayan striker was dangerously close to being offside, but the goal was allowed to stand following a VAR review - much to the despair of the West Ham fans.

Rashford's goal means United are now up to fourth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of the Hammers with a game in hand.

All in all, it was a truly great day for the 13-time Premier League champions and it was one that saw Anthony Martial return to action as well.

The Frenchman was introduced late on by Ralf Rangnick and he was initially booed by a section of supporters due to recent reports of him apparently refusing to play - which the man himself denied on Instagram.

Rashford sends Man Utd 4th! Manchester United 1-0 West Ham (Reaction via The Football Terrace)

But despite receiving a slightly hostile welcome from the home crowd, Martial was a game-changer for United in the latter stages of the match and played a crucial role in the build-up to Rashford's goal.

A video containing Martial's highlights from his cameo against West Ham has emerged and it shows how vital he was to the team getting their most important three points of the campaign thus far.

Check it out here...

Video: Martial's highlights vs West Ham

Fan reaction to Martial's cameo vs West Ham

When you watch that footage, you can't help but think that United would be foolish not to give Martial another chance to prove his worth in the starting XI.

It remains to be seen whether the former AS Monaco man remains in the north of England for the rest of the season, as he has been rigorously linked with a move elsewhere in January.

But if Rangnick and the United hierarchy have any sense at all, they'll keep ahold of him until at least the summer.

The Ultimate Sir Alex Ferguson quiz: How much do you know about the Man Utd legend?

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

News Now - Sport News