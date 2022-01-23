Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury, who defeated Deontay Wilder for a second time last October, has taken to Twitter to give his fans an insight into part of his training regime.

The video shows brutal clips of himself, and his training partner being pounded by slam balls.

The punishment that both Fury and his training partners, Joseph Parker and Sonny Bill Williams, receive is so vicious that it makes you want to wince.

It is no wonder why Fury seems to have the capability to be able to deal with big punches and even being knocked out, as proven in the Wilder vs Fury trilogy fights.

With on-going speculation that undisputed heavyweight UFC champion, Francis Ngannou is looking to crossover to boxing and even fight The Gypsy King, it might be a clever tactic to try and put the Cameroonian UFC star in a mindset of retreat in regard to contemplating even getting into the ring with the heavyweight champion.

With the “Battle of the Brits” between himself and Anthony Joshua still looking less likely to happen as the weeks keep rolling by, it might be worthwhile for Fury to get his eye in by fighting Ngannou while the ongoing negotiations continue.

Ngannou’s switch has been given traction when he visited Mike Tyson’s gym back in 2019, to receive tips on how to fight Fury.

The visit was before Ngannou’s championship winning fight against Ciryl Gane in UFC 270 for the heavyweight division title.

Circling back to the video at hand, do you reckon you could get yourself into the mindset of allowing someone to drop a massive heavy exercise ball onto your stomach multiple times?

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

It goes to show the incredible mentality that all the great boxers have both past and present.

Although Fury has proven himself on numerous occasions, it may appear he could end up in the ring with an undisputed champion in the UFC scene.

News Now - Sport News