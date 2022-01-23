Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

James Ward-Prowse is the best free-kick taker in the world right now.

Southampton's talismanic captain is absolutely lethal from set-piece situations these days and his recent goal against Wolves was the definition of outrageous.

Ward-Prowse took aim from around 35 yards out and his knuckleball effort flew into the top corner of Jose Sa's net at a frightening pace.

There could have been three Manuel Neuers stationed in the goal and not a single one of them would have got a glove anywhere near the ball, that's how good it was.

Check out the very best angle of the memorable strike here...

Video: Stunning angle of Ward-Prowse's free-kick vs Wolves

A true classic from a magnificent footballer.

Ward-Prowse now has the joint-second most free-kick goals in Premier League history with 12, behind only Manchester United legend David Beckham (18).

The Southampton man really is something special and it seems his free-kick prowess is having a hugely positive impact behind-the-scenes at the south coast club as well.

Why do we say that? Well, amazing footage has emerged of a member of the Saints' Under-9s team replicating Ward-Prowse's dead-ball brilliance during a match.

Sky Sports uploaded the video to their official social media channels and to say it's impressive would be the understatement of all understatements.

Take a look for yourself here...

Video: Southampton U9s score goal worthy of Ward-Prowse

Unreal, absolutely unreal. Southampton are going to have a generation of world-class free-kick takers, aren't they?

Ward-Prowse really is changing the game for the better and it's just glorious to see.

Prior to Southampton's 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City on Saturday evening, Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical about the England international, labelling him the "best free-kick taker in the world".

"There is no better taker," he said, per BBC. "Southampton have the best free-kick taker I have ever seen, or at least he is in the world right now.

"He is so good that maybe you miss a little bit of the footballer player. He is a team player of great quality, without the ball and with the ball.

"He really understands the game but it is his free-kicks, set-pieces, and corners that people pay more attention to."

Well said, Pep.

