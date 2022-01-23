James Ward-Prowse: Footage of Southampton U9s copying his free-kick technique is amazing
James Ward-Prowse is the best free-kick taker in the world right now.
Southampton's talismanic captain is absolutely lethal from set-piece situations these days and his recent goal against Wolves was the definition of outrageous.
Ward-Prowse took aim from around 35 yards out and his knuckleball effort flew into the top corner of Jose Sa's net at a frightening pace.
There could have been three Manuel Neuers stationed in the goal and not a single one of them would have got a glove anywhere near the ball, that's how good it was.
Check out the very best angle of the memorable strike here...
Video: Stunning angle of Ward-Prowse's free-kick vs Wolves
A true classic from a magnificent footballer.
Ward-Prowse now has the joint-second most free-kick goals in Premier League history with 12, behind only Manchester United legend David Beckham (18).
The Southampton man really is something special and it seems his free-kick prowess is having a hugely positive impact behind-the-scenes at the south coast club as well.
Why do we say that? Well, amazing footage has emerged of a member of the Saints' Under-9s team replicating Ward-Prowse's dead-ball brilliance during a match.
Sky Sports uploaded the video to their official social media channels and to say it's impressive would be the understatement of all understatements.
Take a look for yourself here...
Video: Southampton U9s score goal worthy of Ward-Prowse
Unreal, absolutely unreal. Southampton are going to have a generation of world-class free-kick takers, aren't they?
Ward-Prowse really is changing the game for the better and it's just glorious to see.
Prior to Southampton's 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City on Saturday evening, Pep Guardiola waxed lyrical about the England international, labelling him the "best free-kick taker in the world".
"There is no better taker," he said, per BBC. "Southampton have the best free-kick taker I have ever seen, or at least he is in the world right now.
"He is so good that maybe you miss a little bit of the footballer player. He is a team player of great quality, without the ball and with the ball.
"He really understands the game but it is his free-kicks, set-pieces, and corners that people pay more attention to."
Can you name these obscure January transfers Southampton have made?
Well said, Pep.News Now - Sport News