Celtic transfer news: Ange could target 'talented risk-taker' after major setback

Ahmed Kendouci has worked his way onto Celtic's radar after the Bhoys missed out on welcoming Riley McGree to Parkhead, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Ange Postecoglou has been incredibly busy adding strength in depth to his squad since the January transfer window opened for business, with five fresh faces heading to the Scottish Premiership title challengers.

What's the latest news involving Kendouci?

According to Algerian media outlets, via The Scottish Sun, Celtic are interested in Entente de Setif playmaker Kendouci.

The report suggests it will be difficult for the Bhoys to clinch his services as Kendouci's current boss, Nabil Kouki, has urged his employers not to sanction a sale while they fight for the Algerian top flight crown.

It has also been claimed that Madjid Bougherra, who is now the Algeria national team's assistant manager but made more than 100 appearances for Rangers during his playing days, has been contacted by Celtic ahead of potentially lodging a bid.

Kendouci has been a regular starter for Entente de Setif this season and displayed his versatility by featuring in the heart of midfield as well as out wide.

The 22-year-old, who is valued at £1.17million by Transfermarkt, has also shown he is a creative force in the final third of the pitch by racking up 30 goal involvements during his club career.

Kendouci has been described as a 'creative risk-taker', but there have been question marks as to whether he fits the bill when it comes to what Celtic need.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kendouci?

O'Rourke believes Celtic are keeping tabs on Kendouci due to missing out on signing McGree earlier in the transfer window.

The journalist also feels Postecoglou is looking to bolster his central midfield options, meaning Kendouci could be a feasible arrival.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Celtic probably are looking for a central midfielder after missing out on Riley McGree.

"That was a player they thought they were going to land until Middlesbrough came in late doors and managed to lure him to the Riverside, so Kendouci could be a target for Celtic."

Why did Celtic miss out on McGree?

The Scottish Sun, via HITC, suggested Celtic appeared to be closing in on the signing of McGree just over a week after the window opened for business.

But the Scottish Premiership giants suffered a major setback in their January business when the 23-year-old chose to join Championship outfit Middlesbrough from new Major League Soccer franchise Charlotte instead.

It is understood the deal which took the central midfielder to the Riverside could cost Middlesbrough as much as £4.5million.

