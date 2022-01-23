Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arjen Robben in full flow really was an absolutely glorious sight.

For a number of years at Bayern Munich, the Dutchman was arguably the best out-and-out winger on the planet.

Full-backs across the globe no doubt quivered in fear at the thought of trying to stop Robben and his wand of a left peg.

Most of the time, defenders barely laid a glove on the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man, which resulted in him scoring 144 goals and assisting a further 101 in just 309 appearances for Bayern across all competitions.

That would be a mighty fine return for a striker, let alone a winger.

A significant percentage of Robben's 144 goals in a Bayern shirt were absolute stunners as well and selecting the very best of them is an incredibly difficult task.

Although, it's also hard to think of a better one than his sublime volley against Manchester United at Old Trafford back in 2010.

In the second leg of a Champions League quarter-final, Robben left football fans across the world open-mouthed when he connected perfectly with Franck Ribery's delicately floated corner kick.

It was the perfect volley and the incredible display of footballing technique came just a minute after United fans jeered the Dutchman when one of his shots was deflected behind.

That was probably part of the reason why Robben decided to perform one of the coldest celebrations in recent memory after nearly bursting the net.

Revenge really is a dish best served cold...

Video: Robben's incredible volley after being jeered by Man Utd fans

It's scary to think that it's been nearly 12 years since Robben silenced Old Trafford, isn't it?

The Dutchman's strike was Bayern's second on the night as the German outfit battled back from 3-0 down against Sir Alex Ferguson's side to progress to the Champions League semi-finals.

Robben's side went on to beat Lyon 4-0 on aggregate to reach the final of club football's biggest competition, where they were defeated by Jose Mourinho's treble-winning Inter Milan team.

Football nicknames quiz: Can you name the British club from their unofficial title?

1 of 20 Let's start easy: Who are The Hornets? Burton Albion Brentford Watford Cambridge United

News Now - Sport News