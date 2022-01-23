Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Emma Raducanu has admitted she never got the chance to meet the Queen following her historic US Open victory last September.

The teenager became the first female British tennis player to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade in 1977 and the first qualifier to ever win a major.

Following her triumph in New York, the Brit was subject to widespread praise and media attention.

The Queen was one of many to laud Raducanu’s achievements and released this statement, congratulating the 19-year-old.

“I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships,” the message read. “It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age and is testament to your hard work and dedication.

“I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters.”

However, despite the praise from Her Majesty, Raducanu revealed in a recent interview she is still waiting to meet the Queen in person.

The Brit was speaking to Australian comedian Andy Lee as she took part in his ‘Guess Who’ series on the Wide World of Sports YouTube channel.

Lee asks the teenager: “Did you get to meet the Queen?”

Raducanu responds “No”, before Lee jokes: “I’ll have to organise that for you.”

The main subject of the video involved both Lee and Raducanu playing the popular ‘Guess Who’ board game and trying to guess famous celebrities the other had chosen.

Raducanu selected women’s world number one tennis star Ashleigh Barty and was asked some hilarious questions by Lee.

The first saw the comedian ask: “Has that person used a rotary phone in their life?” To which the Brit replied: “Potentially.”

After eventually deciding Barty wouldn’t have used such a phone in her life, Lee then wanted to know: “If Chris Brown from Coldplay walked into the room do you think they’d go and say ‘hello’?”

The US Open champion replied: “Wouldn’t you say hello to anyone you see?” Before declaring that her chosen person probably hadn’t met the famous singer.

It was Raducanu who eventually won the game. Tasked between picking between tennis legends Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, the Brit asked Lee: “Has this person won over 20 Grand Slams?”

The world number 18 successfully guessed Williams, who has won 23 major titles and is still seeking to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24.

But while the Brit came away the victor in this particular game, her stay in the Australian Open is over.

Despite an impressive first-round victory over former world number three Sloane Stephens, Raducanu struggled with blisters on her right hand in her next match against Danka Kovinic.

The Brit fought valiantly and managed to claim the second set, while using only a forehand slice, but eventually, Kovinic wrestled the upper hand and took the deciding set 6-3.

Raducanu says she will now seek to improve her fitness as she looks ahead to the rest of the hard court season.

