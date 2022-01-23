Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to California State Athletic Commission, Francis Ngannou was the highest earner from last night’s UFC 270 card for his five-round matchup against Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou (17-3) defended his heavyweight belt for the first time against Gane (10-1) but didn’t pick up a win bonus.

The judges scored it 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 for Ngannou, who had never won a decision in his career. The Associated Press also scored it 48-47 for Ngannou.

The Cameroonian started slowly in the encounter, allowing Gane to win the initial two rounds.

However, Ngannou humbled Gane with a hefty body slam takedown which turned out to be the turning point in the championship rounds.

Gane attempted a leg lock in the fifth round but Ngannou pounced on the opportunity to reverse position and spend the vast majority of time on top.

Ngannou told journalists last week he won't fight again after UFC 270 under his current contract, after it was revealed he earned $600,000 for his victory in Anaheim.

"I will not fight for $500,000 or $600,000 anymore.

"It's over. I took this fight for personal reasons, because I want to make sure that regardless of whether it's fair, I can make my case that I have completed the fights."

In the flyweight championship trilogy in the night’s co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo bagged $150,000 after a decision win against Brandon Moreno while the loser still managed to take home $200,000.

The only other six-figure earner on the night was Michel Pereira. He brought home $100,000 after a three-round verdict against Andre Fialho.

So, what’s next for the heavyweight champion?

After making a name for himself in the MMA, Ngannou is determined to face current boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in the boxing ring.

Ngannou said: "My dream since I was a child was to become a boxer,

"Along the way I discovered MMA, which has been great for me, but still that hasn't taken away my dream of boxing, I always knew I wanted to be part of boxing.

"If you give me two options, I would choose to fight Tyson Fury over Cyril Gane."

It is not the first time fighters have swapped the octagon for the boxing ring. Since Conor McGregor competed against Floyd Mayweather, various other fighters have diverted their attention to the ring such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Frank Mir.

Ngannou has all the credentials to be a success in the boxing ring, and after all Fury admitted he has the ‘hardest punch in the world’.

