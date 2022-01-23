Guardiola, Klopp, Mourinho, Ferguson: Fastest Premier League managers to 500 points

Where does Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola rank in the pantheon of the Premier League’s greatest-ever managers?

At this point, it has to be a straight battle between Guardiola and Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, right?

Ferguson has the longevity, but the most he ever managed in a full season is 92 points. Under Guardiola, City have reached 100 points and 98 points, and they’re well on their way to another 90+ points season in 2021/22.

Not to say that Robbie Savage’s opinion should be taken as gospel, but the former midfielder is one of many ready to put the Spaniard above anyone else.

“Pep improves players and that side is incredible,” Savage said last year on BT Sport.

“For me, the best manager I’ve witnessed in the Premier League.”

Fastest manager to 500 points

Man City’s 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday became another record-breaking affair for Guardiola.

He became the fastest manager in Premier League history to earn 500 points.

Guardiola managed to hit 500 points in 18 fewer matches than Jose Mourinho, who held the previous record.

Who else is on the list of managers to reach 500 points, and how quickly did they do it?

Let’s find out.

Steve Bruce | 441 matches

Harry Redknapp | 392 matches

Sam Allardyce | 386 matches

Mark Hughes | 367 matches

Martin O’Neill | 351 matches

David Moyes | 340 matches

Rafael Benitez | 267 matches

Arsene Wenger | 249 matches

Sir Alex Ferguson | 242 matches

Jurgen Klopp | 236 matches

Jose Mourinho | 231 matches

Pep Guardiola | 213 matches

Breakdown of Guardiola's 500 points

Guardiola’s favourite opponents are Arsenal. His City side have won 34 points against the Gunners.

You can also see the breakdown of Guardiola’s 500 points by season.

  • 2016/17 - 78 points
  • 2017/18 - 100 points
  • 2018/19 - 98 points
  • 2019/20 - 81 points
  • 2020/21 - 86 points
  • 2021/22 - 57 ponts

Regardless of whether he’s the best in English top-flight history or not, Guardiola has established himself as one of the finest the country has ever witnessed in less than six seasons, with a fourth title surely on the way.

That is truly remarkable.

