When it comes to goalscoring, few have managed to master the art quite like Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United superstar has found the back of the net for fun throughout the course of his amazing professional career, both at club level and on the international stage.

No player in the history of men's international football has scored more goals than Ronaldo (115).

At club level, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has beaten an opposing goalkeeper a ridiculous 688 times.

And 450 of those goals were scored in a Real Madrid shirt, the global icon taking just 438 games to reach that enormous total.

Given that he scored more than a goal a game in the Spanish capital, it will perhaps not come as a shock to learn that no player has netted 100 goals for a single club in less games than Ronaldo managed with Los Blancos.

Amazingly, the 36-year-old reached a century in just 105 games, a record that looks set to remain intact for decades to come.

Ronaldo's place at the top isn't the only time he features in the list of the 10 fastest players to 100 goals for one club either...

The 10 fastest players to 100 goals for one club

10. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) - 147 games

9. Christian Vieri (Inter Milan) - 138 games

8. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 137 games

7. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 136 games

6. Edinson Cavani (Napoli) - 135 games

5. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 131 games

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) - 131 games

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint-Germain) - 124 games

2. Luis Suarez (Barcelona) - 120 games

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) - 105 games

A list that features some of the very best strikers the sport has seen.

No player has scored 100 goals for a Premier League club faster than Van Nistelrooy, a stern reminder than the Dutchman is one of the division's greatest ever players.

Suarez's place in second is also yet more proof that the Atletico Madrid striker is a true all-time great and the only reason his achievements are slightly downplayed is because he's played in an era dominated by Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

If it weren't for that duo, Suarez would probably have a Ballon d'Or or two in his trophy cabinet...

Can you answer these 12 questions about Cristiano Ronaldo's first spell at Manchester United?

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

