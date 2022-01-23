Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The San Francisco 49ers managed to upset many when they were able to defeat the Green Bay Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field.

The Californians managed to seemingly defy all of the odds when they were able to record the victory, with a number of sportsbooks having had placed the No. 1 seeded Packers as the favourites to win the Super Bowl, let alone be victors in the NFC Divisional Game on Saturday evening.

To further highlight how much of a shock the win would have been to many, Fox Sports had put up a graphic at the beginning of the contest that certainly suggested the 49ers’ chances of achieving victory were extremely unlikely. The graphic, which has been detailed by NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon, had revealed that “California teams are 3-12 playing in Green Bay in December/January since 1950, including playoffs.” However, it should have been noted that the 49ers were the team to record those three victories.

One man that had managed to make it 4-12, though, and provide San Francisco with their place in the NFC Championship game where they will play either the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a place at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, California, was Deebo Samuel.

The wide receiver was immense in the game against the Packers and highlighted just how important he is to the 49ers, especially as he showed he could be extremely versatile and play in a range of different positions, including on special teams where he returned kicks.

Many took to social media throughout and after the game to praise the performance of the 26-year-old, with some going on to give him some of the biggest plaudits that they possibly could.

NFL Fantasy expert analyst Adam Rank wrote on Twitter that Samuel should be given the MVP award, whilst 49ers writer Akash Anavarathan had stated that his performance is “stuff of a LEGEND”; something that NBC’s Matt Maiocco would perhaps agree with.

Former sportswriter Lowell Cohn wrote that he is the “best player in the league who is not a QB”, and is “a pleasure to watch”, whereas Marc Whiteman wrote: “dude is INCREDIBLE” when describing the wide receiver.

There will have been some concern towards the end of the game as Samuel had to limp away from the field, however he has quickly put everyone at ease by revealing that he is fine.

For the 49ers, that might just be the best news ever!

