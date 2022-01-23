Aston Villa transfer news: 128-cap ace Gerrard knows well tipped as 'unbelievable signing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Luis Suarez would be an "unbelievable" signing for Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard has been linked with a sensational reunion with former Liverpool teammate and O'Rourke believes it would be an incredible coup for the Villa boss.

What's the latest news with Suarez?

Suarez is a Premier League great and an all-round footballing legend, so it's no wonder Gerrard wants to bring him back to English football. For Liverpool, he was directly involved in 92 Premier League goals, as part of a glistening career in which he's scored more than 400 times.

Even though he turns 35 on Monday, he's continued to produce for Atletico this term, netting seven in 19 appearances, which came after he hit 20 last season to help Diego Simeone's men win La Liga last term.

According to reports in Spain, Villa are keen on offering Suarez the chance to return to the Premier League, seven-and-a-half years after he left Liverpool to Barcelona.

The Sun believe that the Midlands outfit haven't made an offer for Suarez, but he's keen to link up with Gerrard following their partnership together at Anfield.

Villa have already signed Lucas Digne and another ex-Red in Phillipe Coutinho, with both making their debuts against Manchester United last weekend. And O'Rourke reckons that he would be an extraordinary signing.

What did O'Rourke say about Suarez?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be an unbelievable signing for Villa if they were able to lure Luiz Suarez back to the Premier League."

How big would this be for Villa?

Signing Coutinho was a major deal for Villa but bringing in Suarez would be something else. We're talking about one of the all-time great goalscorers in football history. Some would even describe him as goalscoring royalty.

The 128-cap Uruguay international has scored goals for fun in both England and Spain, and while he isn't getting any younger, he's already proved at Atletico this season that he's still capable of doing it at the highest level.

Furthermore, Gerrard has called Suarez himself to try and convince him to sign for Villa, so if the striker is up for the challenge, then this could seriously happen.

