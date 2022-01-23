Molineux transfer news: 'Wolves would love' to sign 'talented' 22 y/o likened to Iniesta

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers would 'love' to welcome Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig to Molineux before the transfer window slams shut, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Chiquinho became Wolves' first signing of the year when he completed a £2.9million switch from Portuguese side Estoril earlier this week, but it appears there could be more incomings before the end of the month.

What's the latest news involving Puig?

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, via Sport Witness, Wolves are 'very interested’ in acquiring Puig's services on loan.

The report suggests the Midlands club also requested to take Puig to Molineux on a temporary basis, with an option to buy, during the last summer window.

Wolves already have a Barcelona ace on loan at the club, having welcomed Francisco Trincao to the Premier League in July.

Puig has failed to nail down a regular spot in the Spanish giants' side since the campaign got underway, with his number of starts limited.

The 22-year-old has also entered the final 18 months of his contract and, with Barcelona's well-documented financial struggles, his current employers may welcome a loan approach from Wolves if they are willing to subsidise part of Puig's £64,000-per-week wages.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Puig?

O'Rourke believes Wolves would jump at the chance to sign Puig if Barcelona confirm he is available before the transfer window slams shut.

The journalist rates the Spaniard highly and is certain Bruno Lage, who was appointed as the club's head coach last summer, is keen to work with the defensive-minded midfielder.

It comes after former Arsenal and Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas likened Puig to Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Riqui Puig is a talented young player at Barcelona and I'm sure Wolves would love to have him at Molineux if he is available."

Would a temporary switch to Wolves be a good move for Puig?

Xavi was appointed as Barcelona's head coach in November, replacing the sacked Ronald Koeman, but that has not resulted in a change of fortunes for Puig.

The La Liga giants' academy product has been offered just two starts since the change in the dugout, so a move away from the Nou Camp until the end of the campaign could be the perfect way to build confidence and potentially force his way into Xavi's plans for next season.

Puig is also awaiting his first senior cap after making four appearances for Spain's under-21 side, so a productive spell at Wolves could benefit him internationally as well.

Lage has regularly relied on Joao Moutinho in the middle of the park but, with him now 35 and in the final months of his £100,000-per-week contract, Puig could offer the Portuguese a more youthful option.

