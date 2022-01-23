Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

However, there was controversy towards the end of the match when referee Kevin Friend awarded Diogo Jota a penalty following a VAR review.

Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita was judged to have fouled the Liverpool forward, even though the coming together looked innocuous at best in the eyes of many football fans on social media who were left dismayed when Friend pointed to the spot.

Even Jamie Carragher, the Liverpool legend who was at Selhurst Park on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, didn’t believe it was a penalty.

But Friend, after reviewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor, felt differently and awarded Liverpool a spot-kick.

Fabinho duly stepped up to score Liverpool’s third goal of the afternoon.

Watch the incident here:

Now let’s check out some of the reaction:

Palace fans boo match officials after defeat vs Liverpool

Palace fans made their feelings clear at the full-time whistle:

Jurgen Klopp’s side were in cruise control at the half-time interval thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

However, the home side produced a much improved performance early in the second half and pulled a game back in the 55th minute through Odsonne Edouard.

Palace continued to test the Merseyside outfit but goalkeeper Alisson was in top form and denied the hosts with a string of fine saves.

And Fabinho’s controversial penalty killed the game as a contest.

