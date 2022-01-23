Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Undertaker is going to be at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29.

WWE usually brings in a few of its top stars for yesteryear for shock appearances at the Royal Rumble, and The Undertaker could be the latest.

PWInsider is reporting that 'The Deadman' is going to be in attendance for the 2022 Royal Rumble next weekend:

PWInsider.com has confirmed The Undertaker is slated to be in attendance at the 2022 Royal Rumble in St. Louis next week.

It's important to note that the report does not state that 'Taker is going to be in the men's match or involved in the show in any capacity.

It's more likely that he'll be in attendance to support his wife, Michelle McCool, who is slated to be in the women's match. However, the site does note that "anything is possible":

While obviously anything is possible, it's most likely he is attending the PPV as his wife, Michelle McCool will be competing in the Women's Rumble match and not that he himself will be performing.

The site says it's also possible that The Undertaker will be in St Louis for the show because WWE is going to be filming content for the WWE Network that weekend, which he could be involved with:

It is also possible Undertaker is being brought in to film material for the WWE Network/Peacock as the company will be filming content that weekend.

Again, as of right now, the role that The Undertaker is going to have at the Royal Rumble is unknown. All we know is that he's going to be at The Dome for the event.

If The Undertaker does wrestle on the show, it'll be his first match since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. It'll also be the first time he's appeared on WWE TV since Survivor Series in November 2020.

For any potential updates on The Undertaker or WWE's plans for the Royal Rumble, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

Watch the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News