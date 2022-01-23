Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In what may have been Aaron Rodgers’ last game for the Green Bay Packers, Skip Bayless certainly did not hold back in his opinions of the quarterback when taking to social media on Saturday evening.

The Green Bay Packers were touted to be one of the main contenders for the Super Bowl this season, especially as they had managed to enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed for the NFC, thus also having a first-round bye and home advantage.

Indeed, Saturday looked to favour the hosts as well, as it was typical Wisconsin weather that those in California will rarely ever experience. It was freezing and there was a lot of snow to fall throughout the game.

Furthermore, the record that California teams have when they head to Lambeau Field in December and January for playoff football certainly suggested that the Packers would be able to have an enjoyable night and advance to the NFC Championship Game.

However, as we know, the San Francisco 49ers decided to go off script and with the thanks of Deebo Samuel and Robbie Gould with the buzzer-beating field goal from 45 yards at the end of the game, the Californians were the ones to book their spot in next weekend’s showdown with a 13-10 victory.

Many were clearly shocked and disappointed with the Packers, with some targeting Rodgers for the criticism, especially Skip Bayless who appeared to really gun for the quarterback throughout the night on social media.

In what could be potentially his last season in Green Bay due to continued talk about a possible move, which Rodgers has already revealed will not be to a team that is facing a rebuild, it may have been the perfect opportunity for him to obtain another Super Bowl win.

Nonetheless, the Fox Sports TV media personality was far from impressed with what he saw from the talented quarterback, with him throwing a number of digs at the player.

In one scathing tweet, Bayless stated that he the 4-time MVP was “overhyped and overrated” whilst he also mentioned that whilst he had wished he thought of “Aaron Fraudgers”, he did double down and state that he had “basically been calling him that for the last decade on TV” and whilst ending it with “Transcendentally fraudulent”.

Throughout the night, he also made a number of jokes pointing towards Rodgers’ activities outside of the NFL, with cracks at the quarterback’s roles in an insurance advert regarding the “Rodgers Rate” and his role as host of “Jeopardy”; oh, as well as stating: “I guess Aaron Rodgers also got immunized against winning in the postseason”.

Ouch!

