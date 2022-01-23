Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Edge was a spectator at a local wrestling show this weekend to watch a match featuring several former WWE Superstars.

Edge may be one of WWE's top stars, but the WWE Hall of Famer paid a visit to a local independent show this weekend.

At the Big Time Wrestling event yesterday in South Carolina, FTR went head-to-head with Rock 'N' Roll Express in a true generation vs. generation dream match.

Taking to Twitter, former WWE Champion Edge surprised fans by revealing that he'd actually got a ticket to attend the show and watch the match-up.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (formerly Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) left WWE in April 2020, and have since gone on to wrestle for the likes of AEW and AAA.

The team formerly known as The Revival are close personal friends with Edge, having helped train the wrestling legend for his in-ring return in 2020.

The pair were shown working out with Edge ahead of his in-ring return in the WWE Network documentaries that have been released.

Edge is set for a big match of his own next week, as he and Beth Phoenix team up for the first time to take on the duo of Maryse and The Miz.

The match is slated to take place at the 2022 Royal Rumble match on January 29, two years since Edge returned to the ring after a nine-year hiatus.

Watch the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

