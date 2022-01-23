Norwich transfer news: 'Canaries would have to sell' - Fresh £15m claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook reckons Norwich might be forced to sell Todd Cantwell should someone offer around £15m for the midfielder.

Cantwell's contract expires next summer and while the Canaries have an option to extend his stay at Carrow Road by a year, the 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

What's the latest news with Cantwell?

His links away from the club date back to the beginning of last season when Leeds were keen on signing him. But that came after his impressive first campaign in the Premier League when he scored six goals and laid on two assists in his debut top-flight season.

However, interest in Cantwell this time around has come about because he's hardly getting a look in for his boyhood club. He's started just a handful of league games since August and is yet to chip in with a single goal contribution when he has been on the pitch.

Despite his poor form for Norwich, Cantwell isn't short of buyers. The Daily Mail claimed earlier in the window that he remained on Leeds' wish-list and was one of their top targets this window.

Furthermore, Newcastle and another unnamed Premier League club are also in the race for Cantwell, with Norwich valuing him at £15m-£20m.

But Crook reckons that anything around the £15m mark would force Dean Smith's side into selling him.

What did Crook say about Cantwell?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If somebody comes in with a bid. £15m is the ballpark figure. I actually think you will probably get him for slightly less; Norwich would have to sell."

Would Cantwell be a big loss for Norwich?

Heading into this season, many Canaries fans would have seen Cantwell as one of their best and most important players. He performed well in the Premier League in 2019-2020 and followed that up with another campaign of note last term to help Norwich win the Championship.

Cantwell had a hand in 13 goals in 33 league appearances in 2020-2021, but it hasn't worked out for him on their return to the top-flight. He's far from a nailed on starter now a days. In fact, he's seen himself left on the bench on numerous occasions this season.

Without him in the side, Norwich have played themselves into contention to avoid relegation, so moving him on and getting a decent fee in return might be the best outcome.

