Newcastle transfer news: Big update on Magpies interest in £25m attacker

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has heard provided an intriguing update over Newcastle United's apparent interest in Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata.

The Magpies have already signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood in the January transfer window, and manager Eddie Howe could be set to welcome several more fresh faces to the club over the next few days.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle?

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Newcastle have already had a €30 million (£25m) bid turned down for Zapata.

However, the report claims that the St. James' Park outfit are contemplating making an improved offer of €40m (£33.5m) for the 34-cap Colombia international, a figure that would match Atalanta's valuation.

It's also believed that Newcastle are willing to offer Zapata a salary of €6.5m (£5.4m) in order to entice him to the North-East of England, trebling his current earnings with La Dea.

The 30-year-old has established himself as one of the leading attacking forces in Serie A since joining Gian Piero Gasperini's charges back in July 2018 on an initial loan deal.

In 152 appearances for the Italian side, Zapata has scored 78 goals and provided 38 assists, helping Atalanta record three consecutive third-placed finishes.

Whether Newcastle can convince the South American to turn his back on the Champions League remains to be seen, although their apparent interest is yet to be confirmed.

What has Downie said about Zapata?

Despite the reports originating from Italy, Downie has been told a conflicting update regarding Newcastle's stance on Zapata.

He told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview: "A source close to the club, close to Newcastle, is suggesting that he isn't a player of interest.”

Do Newcastle need another striker?

Newcastle are currently locked in a relegation battle after picking up just one win and 12 points from their opening 20 Premier League fixtures.

Howe's side have struggled at both ends of the pitch throughout 2021/22, keeping just one clean sheet in the league all season while averaging just one goal a game.

Their attacking woes were increased recently when star striker Callum Wilson was ruled out for up to eight weeks with a calf injury, leaving Newcastle looking extremely lightweight in the final third of the pitch.

Wood's £25m arrival has somewhat eased their forward line fears, though, and Howe may now focus his attention and resources on more pressing areas of concern with his first-team squad.

