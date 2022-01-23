West Brom transfer news: 'Strange' update emerges involving 6'5 Valerien Ismael target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Brom are unlikely to sign Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi in January, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Baggies have struggled for goals at times this term and are looking to strengthen their forward line this month, but Jones does not expect Muriqi to arrive at the Hawthorns.

What's the latest transfer news involving Muriqi?

Muriqi joined Lazio for almost £18m in September 2020, but has had a disappointing spell in Serie A.

The 37-cap Kosovo international scored just once in his maiden league campaign in Italy, and he is yet to find the net in the top-flight this season.

Despite his lack of goals at the highest level, he has still caught the eye of several clubs, and has been linked with a move to West Brom and Leeds.

What has Jones said about Muriqi potentially joining West Brom?

West Brom completed the signing of Daryl Dike at the start of the month.

Following that acquisition, Jones has questioned whether the club have the funds to finance a move for Muriqi, and has suggested that they would only be able to land the 27-year-old if they were to sell some players in the meantime.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “It would be a strange one because Dike was a big signing that took a lot of financing. Unless West Brom are about to give the green light to some outgoings, I can’t see Muriqi signing to be honest.”

Should West Brom abandon their pursuit of Muriqi?

West Brom's profligacy in front of goal has been one of their main issues this season. They seem to have identified Muriqi as someone who could solve this problem, but his form over the past 18 months has indicated that he may not be up to the job.

After splashing the cash on him, Lazio would have expected so much more from the 6 foot 5 forward, yet he simply hasn't delivered.

His valuation has now dropped to £5.4m, according to Transfermarkt, and it would be somewhat of a gamble from West Brom to sign him and hope that he can get back to scoring goals regularly.

Instead, Valerien Ismael may be better off finding someone who has been more consistent, and has experience in the Championship, who can be trusted to fire in the goals that could take West Brom back to the Premier League come the end of the season.

