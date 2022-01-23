Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A spoiler has emerged on WWE's plans for two surprise entrants into the men's Royal Rumble match.

WWE will bring in several surprises for both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches next weekend.

A new report has emerged which has indicated that two NXT stars are slated in St Louis for the show on January 29.

PWInsider is reporting that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther (formerly WALTER) will be in attendance for the show.

The report doesn't state that either man is going to be involved in the men's match, but it's certainly a solid prediction based on the fact they're being flown in from Orlando for the show.

They won't be the only two surprises that WWE brings in for the show, with reports that two former WWE stars are going to be wresting at the event, which you can read more about by clicking here.

A report has also emerged which has indicated that The Undertaker is going to be in attendance for the show, which you can find out more about by clicking here, but the reason for that is unclear.

WWE has confirmed several of the entrants for both the men's and women's matches ahead of the show next weekend, which you can check out below.

Men's match:

Johnny Knoxville

Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Austin Theory

Sheamus

Damian Priest

AJ Styles

Big E

Madcapp Moss

Happy Corbin

Kofi Kingston

Kevin Owens

Women's match:

Rhea Ripley

Nikki A.S.H

Nikki Bella

Brie Bella

Shotzi

Natalya

Michelle McCool

Dana Brooke

Carmella

Queen Zelina

Mickie James

Tamina

Kelly Kelly

Aliyah

Summer Rae

Naomi

Shayna Baszler

Lita

Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair

Liv Morgan

Watch the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

