WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Spoiler on plans for two surprise entrants in men's match
A spoiler has emerged on WWE's plans for two surprise entrants into the men's Royal Rumble match.
WWE will bring in several surprises for both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches next weekend.
A new report has emerged which has indicated that two NXT stars are slated in St Louis for the show on January 29.
PWInsider is reporting that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther (formerly WALTER) will be in attendance for the show.
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther, the former WALTER, are slated to be in St. Louis next weekend for the Rumble event.
The report doesn't state that either man is going to be involved in the men's match, but it's certainly a solid prediction based on the fact they're being flown in from Orlando for the show.
They won't be the only two surprises that WWE brings in for the show, with reports that two former WWE stars are going to be wresting at the event, which you can read more about by clicking here.
A report has also emerged which has indicated that The Undertaker is going to be in attendance for the show, which you can find out more about by clicking here, but the reason for that is unclear.
WWE has confirmed several of the entrants for both the men's and women's matches ahead of the show next weekend, which you can check out below.
Men's match:
- Johnny Knoxville
- Montez Ford
- Angelo Dawkins
- Rey Mysterio
- Dominik Mysterio
- Austin Theory
- Sheamus
- Damian Priest
- AJ Styles
- Big E
- Madcapp Moss
- Happy Corbin
- Kofi Kingston
- Kevin Owens
Women's match:
- Rhea Ripley
- Nikki A.S.H
- Nikki Bella
- Brie Bella
- Shotzi
- Natalya
- Michelle McCool
- Dana Brooke
- Carmella
- Queen Zelina
- Mickie James
- Tamina
- Kelly Kelly
- Aliyah
- Summer Rae
- Naomi
- Shayna Baszler
- Lita
- Charlotte Flair
- Bianca Belair
- Liv Morgan
Watch the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 live in the US on Peacock and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.News Now - Sport News