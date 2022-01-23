Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was controversially denied an opening goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Kane thought he’d given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time after converting from close range.

However, referee Paul Tierney penalised Kane for a push on Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.

The decision appeared to split opinion on social media.

While some football fans agreed that the goal was rightfully ruled out, others believe that Silva made the most of the push and played for the free-kick.

Video: Kane's disallowed goal vs Chelsea

Gary Neville, on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, was convinced the goal should have stood.

However, Neville's former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane disagreed during the half-time interval.

Decide for yourselves by watching the incident here:

Kane, per journalist Rob Harris, was still demanding answers from the referee at half-time...

