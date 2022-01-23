Tottenham’s Harry Kane controversially denied goal vs Chelsea for ‘push’ on Thiago Silva
Tottenham striker Harry Kane was controversially denied an opening goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Kane thought he’d given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time after converting from close range.
However, referee Paul Tierney penalised Kane for a push on Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.
The decision appeared to split opinion on social media.
While some football fans agreed that the goal was rightfully ruled out, others believe that Silva made the most of the push and played for the free-kick.
Video: Kane's disallowed goal vs Chelsea
Gary Neville, on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, was convinced the goal should have stood.
However, Neville's former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane disagreed during the half-time interval.
Decide for yourselves by watching the incident here:
Kane, per journalist Rob Harris, was still demanding answers from the referee at half-time...
