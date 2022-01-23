West Ham transfer news: Irons keen on 'very good young player' with 10 G/A this season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho would be a good fit for West Ham.

The 19-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Championship this season and has been attracting interest from the Premier League.

What's the latest news involving Carvalho?

Not only has the teenager been one of the top players in the second-tier in 2021-2022, but his contract at Craven Cottage runs out next season. Therefore, clubs will not only be seeking a chance to sign a potential top player in the future, but they could get him on the cheap.

According to TEAMtalk, David Moyes is interested in bringing Carvalho, who's unlikely to sign a new deal at Fulham, to the London Stadium.

Moyes has a history of signing players from the EFL, with Craig Dawson, Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen all brought in from Championship clubs in recent years. Furthermore, each of those played a bit part in the Hammers qualifying for Europe last season, with Bowen continuing his fine form this term.

Therefore, Jones reckons that West Ham would be an ideal move for Carvalho, who's scored eight goals and laid on two assists in only 13 league starts this season for Fulham.

What did Jones say about Carvalho?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Well have to see how that one plays out, but he's a very good young player and I'm sure a club like West Ham would suit him."

Is anyone else interested in Carvalho?

Given his age and potential, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that West Ham don't have a free run at his signature.

Southampton have been heavily linked with the Fulham attacker in recent months, while Tottenham and Liverpool are also in the race.

There's no reason that the Hammers can't beat off competition from some of their Premier League rivals, but the sheer number of sides keen on signing Carvalho highlight exactly how highly thought of the youngster is.

Given his form for Fulham of late with a hatful of goals in their incredible recent run, it would be quite some coup if Moyes can pull it off.

