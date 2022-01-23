Aston Villa transfer news: Major £60m Villans update involving 'exceptional footballer'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel believes that Aston Villa will have to “move heaven and earth” to sign Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion this month.

The club have been heavily linked with a potential swoop to sign the Mali international in this transfer window.

What’s the latest with Bissouma?

He remains key for Brighton under the management of Graham Potter and has made a total of 15 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Indeed, the Seagulls have been in excellent form in 2021/22, and are currently ninth in the Premier League table.

They have only lost four games this season, a tally that is only bettered by the league’s top three clubs: Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Bissouma, who has been heralded as an "exceptional footballer" by pundit Gary Lineker, is currently away at the African Cup of Nations with Mali, helping his nation win their group, ahead of Gambia, Tunisia, and Mauritania

Reports have suggested that Villa could make a major bid to sign the defensive midfielder in this transfer window but Mokbel believes that they have a mountain to climb when it comes to completing a deal before the transfer deadline.

What did Mokbel say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think they'll have to move heaven and earth to get him. I reckon you're looking upwards of £40m, £50m, maybe even £60m to get him out of Brighton."

What other business have Villa done?

They have made some real moves in the January transfer window as they look to strengthen Steven Gerrard’s squad and try to climb the table; Villa are currently 13th in the Premier League table and are aiming to break into the top 10.

Villa have signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona in one of the most headline-grabbing deals of the month thus far.

Indeed, the Brazilian came off the bench to make his debut against Manchester United and scored the equaliser as his new club came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Ralf Rangnick’s side at Villa Park.

They have also secured an impressive deal to sign Lucas Digne from Everton, bolstering their defence in the process, and have secured the loan signing of Robin Olsen from Italian club Roma.

A deal to secure Bissouma’s signature would only further bolster a club that is showing significant ambition in this market, and boost their chances of climbing into the top half.

