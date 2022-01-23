Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp was filmed handing bottles of beer to Liverpool fans following his side’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City, who drew 1-1 with Southampton on Saturday, to nine points thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho.

Palace fought hard in the second half but their hopes of rescuing a point were extinguished when referee Kevin Friend awarded Liverpool’s Diogo Jota a controversial penalty following a coming together with Vicente Guaita.

Fabinho stepped up and converted past the Palace goalkeeper to all but guarantee victory for Klopp’s side.

"It showed how insanely good we can be and how bad as well!” Klopp said of his team’s performance, per BBC Sport, after the match. “For 35 minutes we were outstanding. We looked really sharp and ready to play in small spaces then two or three sloppy passes and the stadium is back, Palace is back and we did not start well in the second half.

“We had our moments but we did not control it any more. If you lose a little bit of focus it showed how tired we could be as Palace played a really good game. We opened the door for them and they ran through."

On his side’s chances of potentially winning this season’s Premier League title, Klopp added: "No. The distance is too far to talk about it but we don't have to. We just need to win football matches. Each Premier League game is difficult like we saw today. We made it more exciting than necessary! We will see what happens in the final few months."

Klopp hands out beers to Liverpool fans

However, it seems that Klopp may have allowed his players to enjoy a well-deserved beer on their way home from London.

The much-loved Liverpool boss emerged from the team bus outside Selhurst Park and even handed out a few bottles of lager to fans waiting to catch a glimpse of their heroes.

Watch the footage here:

What a class gesture from Klopp. Let’s check out some of the best reaction to the footage:

When do Liverpool play next?

Liverpool don’t play again until February 6, when they welcome Cardiff City to Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round.

Until then, all eyes will be on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita as they compete to win this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

