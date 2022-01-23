Ibrox transfer news: Rangers 'actively looking' to fix big weakness before January deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are 'actively looking' for reinforcements on the right-wing in the remainder of the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

It's been a relatively quiet month for the reigning Scottish champions, although new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has begun to make some alterations to his first-team squad.

What is the latest news involving Rangers?

The Gers have already brought in New York City defender James Sands on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy before snapping up Hearts centre-back John Souttar on a pre-contract agreement.

Academy graduate Nathan Patterson has also departed the club after Everton handed over £16 million for the right-back, but there could still be some deals to be done for the Glasgow giants.

At present, Ianis Hagi is the only natural option on the right-hand side of attack for Rangers, and there have been questions raised over whether he is suitable for Van Bronckhorst's style of play.

The former Feyenoord boss prefers a 4-3-3 formation that relies on the wingers for pace and thrust down the flanks, but the Romania international is more of a technically gifted creator than a powerful forward.

As a result, it seems Van Bronckhorst is determined to strengthen that area of the pitch this month as the Ibrox outfit go in search of consecutive top-flight titles.

What has O'Rourke said about Rangers?

O'Rourke has revealed that although no formal offers have been made for any attackers just yet, Rangers are searching the market for the right player.

He told GiveMeSport: “They're actively looking for options on the right flank, and it just seems they’ve been linked with a lot of players right now. So, it'll all depend on who Van Bronckhorst sees as the best fit for his side going forward.”

Who could Rangers sign in January?

According to the Daily Mail (as relayed by the Glasgow Times), Rangers are considering a loan move for Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville.

The report claims that their interest dates back to his time at Feyenoord and that the 20-year-old could be allowed to leave Elland Road on a temporary basis in order to secure some regular game time.

Another reported option is Bologna's Andreas Skov Olsen. The Denmark international is believed to be available for £4m as the Serie A side look to free up cash for new recruits.

Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb (as relayed by the Daily Record) claim Club Brugge are leading the race for his signature, but Rangers could yet jump in front of the queue.

