Newcastle transfer news: Toon revive interest in 'cracking player' Rafa tried to sign twice

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie thinks Aston Villa defender Matt Targett would be a positive signing for Newcastle if they can get a deal done.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their defence in the current January transfer window, and could turn to Targett as they bid to move away from the relegation zone.

What's the latest news involving Targett?

Villa completed the signing of Lucas Digne last week, and the Frenchman went straight into their starting line-up for the 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

This meant that Targett was dropped to the bench, and it seems that his opportunities could be restricted between now and the end of the season if he opts to stay at Villa Park.

It is understood that Newcastle are interested in bringing the 26-year-old to Tyneside. The North-East club have reportedly reached out to Villa to enquire about the full-back's availability.

What has Downie said about Targett?

Downie is a fan of Targett, admitting the 6 foot left-back has consistently impressed him over the years. He has also claimed that Rafael Benitez was keen on bringing Targett to St James' Park on a couple of occasions during his time in the Newcastle dugout.

Speaking about Targett to GIVEMESPORT, Downie said: “Well personally, I think he’s a cracking player whenever I’ve watched him. I really like him. He does a really good job.

“Certainly when Rafa was manager here, Rafa tried to get him in a couple of times before, so I think he is highly regarded and I think he would be a good option."

Man United WIN as Tottenham seal STUNNING comeback! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Would Targett be a good addition to Newcastle's squad?

Bringing in Targett would not be the most glamorous signing that Newcastle have done in recent times considering they managed to entice Kieran Trippier away from Atletico Madrid only a couple of weeks ago, plus they are also linked with Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, with it being reported that the club will do everything to try to land the midfielder.

Then again, Targett could be exactly what Eddie Howe's men need. He is not the type of player to get fans off their seats but he is a solid professional who has racked up over 125 appearances in the top-flight.

1 of 10 What year did Newcastle United move into St James' Park? 1882 1892 1902 1912

Newcastle require defenders who can steady the ship at the back as they have been far too easy to break down at times this term. Targett rarely has an off-game, and could be trusted to tighten things up down the left flank if he decides to join the club this month.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News