Southampton transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Armando Broja’s social media activity

Journalist Tom Barclay insists that Southampton fans should not read too much into the fact that loanee Armando Broja has changed his Twitter profile picture to one of him wearing a Saints shirt.

The loanee has impressed since his move to the club from Chelsea.

What’s the latest with Broja?

The Guardian reported last week that Saints were in talks with the Blues over a permanent deal to sign Broja, having taken him on loan in the summer.

Ahead of Southampton’s game against Manchester City, Broja had scored five Premier League goals in 17 games, while also providing an assist.

The 20-year-old is an Albania international but he has only ever played once for the Blues at senior level, playing four minutes in a 4-0 win over Everton in 2020.

Broja was loaned to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem for the 2020/21 season and played 34 times for the club, scoring 11 goals.

Now that he is with Southampton, Broja is getting a chance to play in the Premier League and the Guardian report claims that there is some uncertainty over whether he is a part of Chelsea’s plans for next season.

A number of players, after all, have left after not being given the chance to play regularly, with the likes of Tino Livramento, Marc Guehi, and Tammy Abraham moving on, joining Southampton, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea respectively.

Broja has changed his Twitter profile picture to him celebrating in a Saints shirt but Barclay does not think that it means any kind of transfer is in the offing prior to the window closing.

What has Barclay said?

He told GiveMeSport: “The only thing I think to read into that is it underlines what I was saying about how much he’s loving life down there but I don’t think that means a transfer is in the offing but it’s understandable how fans might get excited over it.”

Will Saints end up signing Broja?

It ultimately depends on whether he believes there is a path into the Chelsea first-team.

They have sent a number of players out on loan in recent seasons but their fortunes when returning to the club have been mixed.

For every Mason Mount, after all, there is a Guehi or a Livramento.

He will have to choose his next step carefully as he risks his career somewhat stagnating if he returns to west London and is just left on the bench.

At Southampton, he has been given minutes and is playing regularly, scoring goals to boot.

He would likely be best off staying at Southampton instead of looking to break into the Chelsea team next season.

