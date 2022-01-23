Tottenham transfer news: Huge 'disaster' claim emerges involving Dusan Vlahovic

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge insists that Tottenham Hotspur allowing Dusan Vlahovic to move to Arsenal would be a “disaster”.

Spurs are reported to be interest in a potential deal to sign the Serbia international, as are the Gunners but Bridge insists that the white side of north London cannot allow him to move to the Emirates, if they have the chance to stop it.

What’s the latest with Vlahovic?

He is continuing to score goals at a rate of knots in Serie A.

Vlahovic, who stands at 6ft 2in, has scored a remarkable 17 goals in 21 games, while also registering four assists, during this season.

He has also netted three times in three Coppa Italia games, while the 21-year-old has also scored seven goals in 14 caps for Serbia.

He also scored 21 goals last season, in 37 league games, but these past two seasons have seen him come of age; in 2019/20, he only scored six times in the league.

He is a remarkable goalscorer and has previously been hailed as "really crazy" by ex-Fiorentina striker Valeri Bojinov, but it appears that Arsenal are currently putting in the work to sign him, as opposed to Spurs.

The London Evening Standard has reported that the Gunners have been handed a boost by the fact that Fiorentina are willing to do business for Vlahovic this month.

But Spurs have also been touted with a potential interest in securing his signature, and Bridge believes that Fabio Paratici, the club’s director of football, and manager Antonio Conte, cannot afford him to join the Gunners.

What did Bridge say?

He told GiveMeSport: “From a Tottenham fan’s perspective, if he went to Arsenal, I think it’d be a disaster.”

Arsenal dumped out! More on Football Terrace...

Is Bridge right?

He couldn’t be any more correct.

Spurs have been linked with a move for Vlahovic and Conte is said to be a big fan of the forward.

But with Arsenal trying to get a deal done too, there is an understandable concern over the prospect of him moving to the Gunners.

This is a potentially generational talent who has emerged as one of the best goalscorers in Europe.

Letting him move to the Gunners would see Spurs miss out on a player who could soon take the mantle from Harry Kane as the club’s go-to striker.

Even if Spurs have to beg, borrow, and steal to raise the funds, they need to at least put up a fight for Vlahovic’s signature.

