Celtic transfer news: 'Really good option' - Hoops eye 'graceful and creative' £4m star

Celtic target Zinedine Ferhat would be a 'really good option' for manager Ange Postecoglou amid increasing interest in the wantaway Nimes winger, according to journalist Adam White.

The Hoops have already welcomed five new additions to Parkhead throughout the January transfer window, but further acquisitions could yet arrive before the deadline.

What is the latest news involving Ferhat?

Postecoglou has secured the signatures of Japanese trio Daezen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguche, Irish striker Johnny Kenny and English midfielder Matt O'Riley.

However, the 56-year-old could yet make additional alterations to his playing staff as he continues to overhaul Celtic's first-team squad.

One player who could be next to join the Glasgow giant's ongoing revolution is Ferhat.

According to French outlet Objectif Gard (as relayed by the Daily Record), the 13-cap Algeria international has attempted to force a switch away from the Ligue 2 outfit by taking matters into his own hands.

The report claims that Ferhat - who is out of contract in the summer - refused to attend training recently, returning to his homeland instead to 'recharge his batteries'.

Celtic were expected to face stiff competition from French duo Montpellier and St Etienne for the creative talent's signature, but the latter are now believed to be out of the running.

What has White said about Ferhat?

Ferhat - who is valued at £4.05m by Transfermarkt - has shown his quality for Nimes on many occasions in recent years and enjoyed a stellar 2021/22 campaign despite their relegation from the top-flight.

In 33 appearances for Les Crocodiles, the attacker scored six goals and laid on 10 assists for his grateful teammates, illustrating why White believes he would 'be one of the better players in the SPFL'.

He told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview: “I think for Celtic, absolutely, he'd be a really good option.

"He can play as a number 10, can also play out wide and as an attacking midfielder, very graceful, creative, and I think he'd improve Celtic’s team and would be one of the better players in the SPFL.”

Do Celtic need another forward?

Although the clinical trio of Jota, Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi have been in prolific form for Celtic throughout this season, Postecoglou's backup options have so far failed to deliver.

The likes of James Forrest, Mikey Johnstone, Albian Ajeti and summer signing Georgios Giakoumakis have struggled to live up to expectations in the first half of the campaign, providing a combined four goal contributions in the top-flight.

Therefore, it's easy to understand why Postecoglou may make a move for Ferhat in what remains of the January window, adding some much-needed firepower to his faltering forward line.

