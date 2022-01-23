Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi produced a magnificent celebration after his side defeat Gabon to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals on Sunday.

The thrilling Round of 16 clash in Limbe went to extra-time after Adama Guira’s own goal cancelled out Bertrand Traore’s first-half opener.

A total of 14 yellow cards were shown by referee Redouane Jiyed over the course of the 120 minutes, while Gabon defender Sidney Obissa was sent off in the 87th minute for a second bookable offence.

No further goals were scored in extra-time but more madness was to come in the penalty shoot-out.

Six penalties were missed and 13 were converted - the last of which was scored by Ismahila Ouedraogo.

Although it was Ouedraogo who scored the winning penalty, the midfielder’s own celebration (taking off his shirt) was completely overshadowed by Koffi’s remarkable display of acrobatics.

As soon as the ball hit the back of the Gabon net, Koffi produced four backflips before ending with a double somersault.

Video: Herve Koffi's epic celebration

Watch Koffi’s epic celebration here:

What a hero.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction to Koffi’s celebration on social media:

Who do Burkina Faso play next?

The 25-year-old, who plies his trade with Belgian side Charleroi, and his Burkina Faso teammates will face the winners of Sunday’s other Round of 16 clash between Nigeria and Tunisia in the quarter-finals on January 29.

