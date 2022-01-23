Tottenham transfer news: £125.3m record-breaker could be Conte's very own Jan Vertonghen

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur could finally fill the void left by Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen by signing Matthijs de Ligt, according to Forza Italian Football journalist Conor Clancy.

Alderweireld and Vertonghen made 551 Spurs appearances between them and the north Londoners have missed the presence of the Belgian duo since their respective departures.

What's the latest news involving de Ligt and Spurs?

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur suggested prior to the reopening of the transfer window that Spurs hold an interest in Juventus central defender de Ligt.

The Dutchman's agent, Mino Raiola, has told Dutch newspaper NRC his client is ready to move onto pastures new, fuelling speculation over his future in Serie A.

De Ligt has been on Juventus' books since they forked out an initial fee of £67.8million to prise him away from Ajax, making him the most expensive defender in Italian top flight history.

His Juventus contract boasts a £125.3million release clause which will come into effect when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Spurs head coach Antonio Conte, who was appointed in November, has pleaded for the north Londoners' hierarchy to allow him to strengthen the squad at his disposal.

Conte has held talks with chairman Daniel Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici over their plans for the remainder of the January transfer window.

The Italian has urged Spurs to match his ambition if he is going to be a long-term success at the club.

What has Conor Clancy said about de Ligt?

Clancy believes de Ligt is happy for Raiola to seek a fresh challenge away from Juventus.

However, the Italian football expert reckons Spurs will have to spend big if they want to secure the 22-year-old's services.

When asked which of Tottenham's targets is capable of meeting the standards reached by Alderweireld and Vertonghen, Clancy told GIVEMESPORT: "De Ligt, possibly. It does seem like he's happy to have his name being shopped around.

"Whether or not he's happy to actually leave, I'm not sure. I think de Ligt would fit that bill.

"In terms of price though, he might be the most expensive on their list."

How has de Ligt performed so far this season?

Although the likes of central defensive icons Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are on Juventus' books, de Ligt has still been a regular starter for his current employers.

The 33-cap Netherlands international has failed to be involved in just four Serie A fixtures since the campaign got underway.

In fact, the 6 ft 2 ace is in line to rack up his 100th Juventus appearance in tonight's clash with fellow heavyweights AC Milan.

