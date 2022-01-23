Crystal Palace latest news: Fresh claim emerges over 'underrated' 73-cap Eagles star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

African football expert Daniel Ekedo thinks Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew does not get the credit that he deserves.

Ayew is into his fourth season at Selhurst Park, including an initial loan spell, but has not fully convinced all of the club's fanbase during his time in south London.

How has Ayew performed by Crystal Palace this season?

Ayew has featured regularly for Patrick Vieira's side this term, starting 16 games in the top-flight.

He has only found the net once, though, during a 2-2 draw with Southampton last month, and his end product has been questionable at times.

However, he currently ranks as Palace's seventh-best player in 2021/22, according to WhoScored, and his tally of 1.1 key passes per game has only been bettered by two of his teammates, Conor Gallagher (1.7) and Wilfried Zaha (1.3), this season.

What has Ekedo said about Ayew?

Ekedo believes there is a reason that Vieira trusts Ayew so much, and he has hailed the winger's well-rounded skillset, while claiming that the 30-year-old warrants more recognition.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Left, right or central, Ayew can do it all. He is certainly underrated when you look at what he can offer his side.”

Does Ayew deserve more respect for what he brings to Palace?

Ayew has not managed to reach double figures in terms of goals in any of his campaigns at Palace, so it is understandable as to why he seems to frustrate some of the club's supporters.

Indeed, his return of one goal in 33 league appearances last season was particularly disappointing.

However, he offers the team more than just goals as he gives his all every game, and is happy to carry out his defensive duties to help out Joel Ward down the right flank.

Summer signing Michael Olise has started to find his feet at Selhurst Park, producing eye-catching performances against West Ham and Millwall this month.

Therefore, Ayew may struggle to consistently hold down a starting spot in the side now that he has returned from his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Still, Vieira appears to rate the 73-cap international highly, so it seems Ayew will be given plenty more opportunities between now and the end of the season to win the fans at Selhurst Park over.

