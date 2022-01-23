Wolves transfer news: Key addition 'at forefront of Lage's mind' ahead of January deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage will have a new striker at the 'forefront' of his mind during the January transfer window, according to journalist Sami Mokbel.

It's been a quiet window so far for the Midlands outfit, with Chiquinho the only major new addition from Estoril via a £2.9 million move.

What is the latest news involving Wolves?

However, according to The Telegraph, Lage wants to sign three players this month in order to strengthen his first-team squad, meaning more business could still be done.

The report claims that the club's owners Fosun are reluctant to bankroll any significant acquisitions in the winter window, though.

One possible solution outlined is to offload Adama Traore in a £20m deal amid increasing interest in his services from fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

Traore has only scored one goal and is yet to provide an assist in his opening 22 games of the season, and the funds received from his sale may allow Lage to put his mark on this Wolves side.

And one area where the Portuguese tactician could strengthen is up front.

Raul Jimenez is currently the only senior striker option, and with Wolves struggling to find the back of the net on a regular basis, some cover and competition could be high up on Lage's wish list.

What has Mokbel said about Wolves?

Despite the Molineux side sitting pretty in the top half of the table, scoring goals has proved somewhat difficult in their opening 20 top-flight fixtures.

Wolves have only scored 17 times to date - the third-lowest tally in the division, while top scorers Jimenez and Hwang Hee-Chan have only struck four times each.

As a result, Mokbel believes attacking reinforcements will be on Lage's radar as he looks to build a more potent forward line.

He told GiveMeSport: “A striker for them, I'm sure, would be at the forefront of Bruno Lage’s mind. Jimenez is back, but they certainly want more goals and more of a different kind of threat than he would offer, as good as a player he is.”

Who could Wolves sign in January?

With Wolves also short on options at the heart of defence, several centre-backs, including Benoit Badiashile and Duje Caleta-Car have been linked with a switch in recent weeks.

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is another player who has reportedly caught the eye of Lage's charges, but a clear attacking target is yet to emerge.

Wolves have just over a week to strengthen in the final third of the pitch, but any signing may hinge on Traore's immediate future.

