Arsenal transfer news: Fresh update emerges on Dusan Vlahovic pursuit

Journalist Sami Mokbel insists that Arsenal will have to put together a package worth £150m to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in this transfer window.

The club have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Serbia international in this transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in reinforcements up front.

What’s the latest with Arsenal?

They have not signed a new player in the January transfer window but are clearly in the market for a new striker.

They have essentially exiled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having stripped him of the captaincy and banished him from the squad.

Reports have suggested that he could well leave this month, with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr making an offer to sign him on loan for the remainder of the campaign, per CBS Sports.

That deal would also include the obligation for Al Nassr to pay £6.6m to sign him permanently in the summer.

In addition to Aubameyang’s future, there is also a question mark over Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

The France international has not been linked with an exit in this transfer window but he could well depart on a free transfer once the season is over.

Eddie Nketiah has also been linked with Crystal Palace, although that deal is said to depend on whether or not Arsenal can secure a deal to sign Vlahovic before the transfer deadline.

The Fiorentina striker has been in remarkable form for the Italian club this season, scoring 17 goals in 21 Serie A games prior to Sunday’s game against Cagliari.

But Mokbel thinks that the price attached to the signing of Vlahovic may well be “prohibitive” for the Gunners.

What has Mokbel said?

Speakig to GiveMeSport, he said: “I think the costs that are attached to the deal are pretty prohibitive as well. Big agent fees, big wages, and a big transfer fee.

“My understanding is that the total deal over a period of five years could cost upwards of £150m including wages.”

Should Arsenal pay it?

Probably.

Vlahovic is in remarkable form for Fiorentina and is emerging as perhaps one of the best strikers in Europe thanks to his goalscoring exploits throughout the campaign.

It is not often that a player like this comes onto the market and Fiorentina have already reportedly admitted that they would be willing to do business this month.

Arsenal appear to be putting in the work to secure his signature and getting a deal over the line this month would also avoid the prospect of a bidding war in the summer, when several elite clubs are likely to be sniffing around his signature.

It’s a lot of money but strikers win games, and they win trophies; Arsenal need to find a way to scrape the cash together.

