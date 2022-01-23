Disgusting footage of Spurs fans throwing objects at Antonio Rudiger during Chelsea win

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger was on the receiving end of objects being thrown by Tottenham fans during Sunday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues ran out deserving 2-0 winners to ensure Thomas Tuchel’s side remained one point behind Liverpool in third.

But the match wasn’t without its talking points.

Harry Kane had a first half goal disallowed for a soft push on defender Thiago Silva.

Meanwhile, Matt Doherty escaped a red card for a nasty challenge on Malang Sarr.

But there was an unsavoury moment in the second half involving Rudiger.

There is certainly no love lost between the Chelsea defender and the Spurs fans. Back in 2019, Rudiger accused Tottenham supporters of racism during Chelsea’s 2-0 victory at the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium. An investigation declared they could find no evidence of the alleged abuse.

Earlier this month, Rudiger riled Spurs fans when he scored in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi final. He celebrated wildly in front of the home fans at Tottenham’s stadium - something that didn’t go down well.

A few weeks on and Rudiger was pelted with several items during Chelsea’s 2-0 win.

The match was momentarily stopped by referee Paul Tierney with the German urged to walk away from where the away supporters were gathered.

VIDEO: Antonio Rudiger hit with objects during Chelsea vs Spurs

It really is disgusting to see. In fairness to Rudiger, he reacted like a boss and just smiled back at the away section.

The previous day, Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and Lucas Digne were struck by a bottle thrown by an Everton fan as they celebrated their goal at Goodison Park.

The guilty Everton supporter was arrested.

“Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during today’s Premier League match against Aston Villa,” read an Everton statement on the club website.

" Everton security staff and Merseyside Police identified the supporter using CCTV footage. Several objects were thrown towards the pitch following Aston Villa’s goal at the end of the first half, with one missile appearing to strike two opposition players.

“Investigations in conjunction with the police are ongoing, and the club will issue bans to any fans identified throwing objects.”

News Now - Sport News