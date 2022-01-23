Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The historic and fairytale run that the Cincinnati Bengals have been experiencing this season continues to be lived as the team managed to defeat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday afternoon.

As we know, the win last weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card game was record-breaking for the franchise as it was the first time that they had been able to win an NFL playoff contest for the first time in over 11,300 days!

However, Joe Burrow and his Cinncy teammates certainly appear to have a taste for the postseason now, as they look to continue to make the most of it and continue their way to a dream Super Bowl championship.

Of course, there are still two games that will need to be played by the Ohio-based organisation, with the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl if they are to be successful, however the display against the No. 1 seed was one that will have filled everyone associated with the Bengals with a huge amount of confidence.

Speaking of confidence, it would seem that rookie kicker Evan McPherson had plenty of it before kicking the game-winning field goal from 52 yards just before the conclusion of the contest when the scores were tied 16-16.

According to his quarterback Burrow, he had overhead what the kicker had said to backup QB Brandon Allen and revealed the rookie said: “‘Looks like we're going to the AFC championship.’” Indeed, McPherson certainly appeared to have ice in his veins in what will have undoubtedly been the biggest game of his career.

As per the NFL.com website, the kicker had been brilliant throughout the entire contest, as he went 4 of 4 on field goals, with two having been from 50-plus yards. Perhaps there should never have been any doubt in anyone’s minds because of the amazing trick shot that he managed to do whilst at college?

Naturally, that performance did not go unnoticed by fans and NFL media personalities on social media, either, with many of them commenting on what the 22-year-old Alabama native was able to achieve against the Titans.

Joy Taylor of Fox Sports simply stated that McPherson was “spectacular”, whereas the founder of Ringer Bill Simmons stated: “McPherson was the best guy in that game. What a cyborg”.

CBS’ sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson wrote that the rookie should be in the running for the MVP award as he has been amazing all season, a viewpoint that appears to have been shared by NBC’s Jac Collinsworth.

Retired kicker Shayne Graham revealed how “unbelievably proud” he was and that he did not “even have words right now..!!” after witnessing what he managed to do to win the game.

For the Bengals, hopefully he will have another couple of huge moments that make the same kind of impact!

