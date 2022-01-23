Man United transfer news: Big update emerges on Eric Bailly's Old Trafford future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Insider Dean Jones reckons that Manchester United want to keep defender Eric Bailly and evaluate his situation in the summer.

The 41-cap Ivoirian, who's currently away at the African Cup of Nations, has hardly featured for the Red Devils this season and has been linked with a move to Serie A.

What's the latest news with Bailly?

Having made just 21 appearances across the whole of last season due to a loss of form and injuries, the centre-back has been left frustrated once again this term. While he's missed United's last four games due to international commitments, Bailly had been badly out of favour even before he went away.

He's made just six starts in all competitions this season, with only three of which have come in the top-flight. Not even a length injury to Raphael Varane saw Bailly enjoy an improve in game-time and therefore, AC Milan have been interested in signing him this month.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian giants have been keen on a loan switch for the defender.

But Jones reckons that Bailly, who was described as incredible by Luke Shaw following his display against Atalanta in the Champions League earlier in the season, could stay at Old Trafford after the deadline on Monday week despite being down the pecking order under Ralf Rangnick.

What did Jones say about Bailly?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think United would rather keep him this month and consider a transfer for him in the summer."

Do United still need Bailly?

Following Phil Jones' recent return from the cold, United now have five senior defenders at their disposal when they're all fit.

Varane and Harry Maguire are United's best and first-choice partnership, while Victor Lindelof has stepped in when required.

Therefore, while United remain fighting on four fronts in the second half of the season, they've got enough cover in defence to cope if Bailly does leave. But as Jones alluded to, perhaps they'll consider his options when the summer months come around and they have more time to decide.

