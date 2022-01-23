Tottenham transfer news: Conte eyes reunion with 'so intelligent' £54m 'defensive genius'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni is a defensive 'genius' according to Italian football expert Conor Clancy, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Bastoni has established himself as one of the most promising prospects in Serie A and was a crucial cog for Antonio Conte's title-winning side last term.

What is the latest news involving Bastoni?

The 22-year-old featured 33 times in the league throughout 2020/21, forming a formidable partnership alongside the more experienced duo of Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar.

In total, the imposing trio conceded just 35 goals in their 38 top-flight fixtures last term, setting the best defensive record in the division, and Bastoni has carried that good form into the current campaign.

As per WhoScored, the youngster has averaged 1.7 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and two clearances in Serie A this season, placing him in the top four for each metric amongst his teammates.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

And his outstanding displays appear to have caught the eye of several impressed onlookers.

Italian outlet Calciomercato stated back in November that Conte had requested defensive reinforcements this winter and that the 6 foot 3 Bastoni was one of two names on his wish list.

What has Clancy said about Bastoni?

Clancy has lauded the Italy international's ability, claiming he is 'mature beyond his years' and also praised his undervalued versatility.

He told GiveMeSport: “Defensively, he's just a genius. He is so intelligent, so mature beyond his years, and he's able to play in a back four or a back three.

Another disaster for Chelsea as Brighton seal DRAW at the AMEX! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"And a lot of people said over the summer said he's not playing because Italy were playing with back four, but when he was on loan at Parma, like Rusedski when he made his name in Serie A, he played a lot of that as a central defensive partner for Bruno Alves.”

Would Tottenham be a good move for Bastoni?

Being reunited with Conte could prove to be an excellent decision for Bastoni's career, given the 52-year-old tactician's ability to produce exceptional defensive units.

The controversial character has claimed major silverware at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter, forming remarkable backlines including the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and César Azpilicueta.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

Bastoni has already had a taste of what it is like to work under Conte's supervision, claiming the Scudetto in just their second season together, and further major trophies could occur in north London.

With Inter's financial issues, Bastoni - who is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt - may be the next star to be sacrificed by the Nerazzurri, and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium might just prove to be the ideal destination for him.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News