Arsenal transfer news: Edu and Arteta plotting deal for £49.5m star

Transfer insider Dean Jones expects Arsenal to make a move for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans in the summer rather than in the current transfer window.

Tielemans has established himself as one of the Premier League's leading midfielders since arriving at Leicester on an initial loan deal from Monaco three years ago, and has been linked with a move to some of the biggest teams in the country.

What's the latest news involving Tielemans?

Despite only being 24, Tielemans has already played over 100 times in England's top division, and helped Leicester to back-to-back fifth-place finishes in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

The highlight of his Foxes career came last May when he rifled home the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

His performances for Brendan Rodgers' men have not gone unnoticed, and he has attracted the attention of Liverpool and Arsenal, who are both monitoring the playmaker.

What has Jones said about Tielemans potentially joining Arsenal?

Jones believes that Arsenal do intend to try to bring Tielemans to the Emirates, but he feels they will wait until the end of the season before putting in a bid for the 47-cap international.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “It is one that they’re going to look at for the summer. I think a lot of it’s going to depend on what competitions they’re in, in terms of Europe.”

Should Arsenal be trying to sign Tielemans now rather than in the summer?

Tielemans is valued at £49.5m by Transfermarkt, so trying to agree a deal at this stage would not be easy for the Gunners.

Still, with their hopes of a top four finish hanging in the balance, it may be worth pushing the boat out now instead of potentially getting into a bidding war with other clubs in the off-season.

Mikel Arteta's men look lightweight in central midfield at the moment as Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have both struggled with indiscipline in recent matches, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been loaned out to Roma.

If sporting director Edu could bring Tielemans to north London at this point, it could give the side a huge lift, and may improve their chances of finishing in the Champions League places.

By waiting until the next transfer window, they risk missing out on Europe's elite club competition, and this could in turn mean that they lose their chance to sign Tielemans to another team who can offer him Champions League football.

