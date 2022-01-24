Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City’s run of consecutive Premier League victories is over.

City had won 11 league games in a row before they travelled down south to face Southampton on Saturday evening.

However, he could only come away from St Mary’s with a 1-1 draw.

Southampton took an early lead through Kyle Walker-Peters - a lead they held onto for an hour.

But when Aymeric Laporte equalised with 25 minutes remaining, it looked as though City would go on to win yet again.

However, they had to settle for just a point as they failed to grab a winner.

But despite dropping points and allowing Liverpool to cut their lead to nine points with a game in hand, Pep Guardiola was actually pleased with his side’s performance. In fact, he insisted it was the best display he’s seen from his players this season.

"We played really well. Unfortunately, in the first half we conceded a goal, but I think this was one of our best performances of the season, by far," Guardiola said.

"They were incredibly organised and this is one of the best performances we played against them. Yes, the result was not good, but in terms of performance and the way we played, it was excellent.

Really? The best performance of the season?

While Pep’s comments are quite hard to believe, the way he delivered a similar line during his post-match Sky Sports interview was brilliant.

“One of the best performances of the season,” he claimed to the surprise of the Sky Sports reporter.

QUIZ: Can you name the English club that plays in this stadium?

1 of 20 Which club plays in this stadium? Sunderland Stoke City Bristol City Rotherham

“Really? That good?” the reporter asked. “You thought it was one of the best performances of the season?”

After a long pause, Guardiola leans in and passive-aggressively says “By far.”

“What makes you say that?” the reporter asked again. “What did you like about it?”

“Everything,” Guardiola replied with a shrug.

VIDEO: Guardiola goes viral with post-match interview

Brilliant.

Fans on social media were absolutely loving Guardiola's interview. Check out the best reaction:

City’s draw coupled with Liverpool’s win 24 hours later mean City are now nine points clear having played a game more.

They’re still very strong favourites to win the title once again but Guardiola knows they’ve given their rivals a glimmer of hope.

Man City DROP POINTS | Southampton 1-1 Man City (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News