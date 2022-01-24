Crystal Palace transfer news: Fresh update emerges on 22 y/o Vieira wants ‘now’

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay insists that Crystal Palace remain interested in a deal to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal this month.

The club are yet to add any new players to their squad this month but have been impressing under the management of Patrick Vieira.

What’s the latest with Nketiah?

The Arsenal striker has been struggling under the management of Mikel Arteta this season.

The forward has not been used all that much by the Spaniard throughout the campaign.

Indeed, prior to this weekend’s game, he had not made a single Premier League start, with his last appearance coming as a substitute against West Ham United. He played eight minutes in that game.

He has given evidence of just how good he can be during the club’s EFL Cup run, scoring five goals throughout their run to the semi-finals, including a hat-trick against Sunderland.

He has been heavily linked with a potential move to Selhurst Park, as Palace were interested in a deal to secure his signature last summer, per Barclay, and failed to get that over the line.

Instead, they signed Odsonne Edouard from Celtic and Nketiah has since struggled to make a real impact in north London.

Nketiah has impressed throughout his time with various youth teams, scoring 16 goals in 17 games for the England Under-21 team, and netting 28 times in 40 games for the Gunners’ Under-23 side.

But he has struggled to make the jump to the top-flight and has only scored five Premier League goals.

Barclay, though, insists that Palace remain interested in a deal to secure his signature prior to this month’s transfer deadline, but he believes that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta wants him to stay.

What has Barclay said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “They are interested. They tried to sign him in the summer and they would like to have him and they’d like to sign him now if possible.

“He’s obviously out of contract at the end of the season. I was told it was a difficult deal to do, Arteta’s gone on record saying he wants him to stay, he’d like him to sign a new contract apparently.”

Arteta to get new contract! More on Football Terrace...

Should Palace sign Nketiah?

It all depends on the fee.

The player is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt but even a deal at that price would represent a gamble.

1 of 10 When was Selhurst Park first built? 1928 1922 1914 1924

Nketiah has had chances to prove what he can do in the Premier League and he has just struggled to score goals at a consistent rate.

He may well adapt to life under Vieira and hit the ground running but as it stands, there is nothing in his statistics to suggest that will happen.

News Now - Sport News