Newcastle transfer news: Fresh PIF update emerges on January signings

Journalist Sami Mokbel insists that Newcastle United’s new owners will not spend huge fees as they attempt to strengthen their squad.

The club have been active in the January transfer window and have been linked with a number of new additions.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club have been trying to add some quality to their squad as they look to climb out of the relegation mire.

Under the management of Eddie Howe, they have secured the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, bolstering a defence that has been remarkably leaky throughout the season.

They have also signed Chris Wood from Burnley, triggering his release clause as they looked to find cover for the injured Callum Wilson.

However, they have found it difficult to secure new central defenders despite links with the likes of Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos.

The club reportedly saw a bid rejected for the former, with the French side standing firm in their intention to keep him at the club.

A deal to sign Carlos has dragged on throughout the window despite a bid worth around £30m reportedly being tabled.

The club have also yet to see a breakthrough in their chase to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, leaving the club facing up to the prospect of failing to sign a new centre-back in another transfer window.

Per The Athletic, the club have not signed a new central defender since 2018, when they acquired Federico Fernandez from Swansea City.

And Mokbel does not think that the new ownership are willing to simply throw money at problems in the squad, as they are instead aiming to find value in the market.

What did Mokbel say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Newcastle was a very interesting story during this window. We know they’ve had the investment in from the Saudis, the new ownership, but as I understand it, I don’t think they’re going to be the kind of guys who are just going to throw money at it. They want value for money.”

Is this sensible?

To a point.

Newcastle can’t suddenly start paying £50m for every new signing, obviously, but when they have a pressing need to sign a player, they need to find the funds.

That is especially true in central defence, as the club have struggled throughout the season to stop the sieve-like backline from leaking.

As The Athletic has reported, a number of defenders currently at the club were previously playing for Newcastle in the Championship.

Sometimes, you do just have to pay through the nose to strengthen the squad, as the new owners are discovering.

