Leeds transfer news: Fresh update emerges on Marcelo Bielsa’s future

Journalist David Anderson believes that Leeds United are currently searching for a potential successor to Marcelo Bielsa in the Elland Road dugout.

The Argentine has made a habit of only signing one-year deals throughout his career and has done the same at Leeds, meaning that his current contract expires at the end of the season.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

Bielsa has been doing everything that he can to pull the club away from the relegation zone.

The Whites pulled off a sensational victory last weekend, beating top-four challengers West Ham United 3-2 at the London Stadium thanks to a brilliant hat-trick from Jack Harrison.

Prior to that, they beat Burnley 3-1, putting some fresh air between themselves and the drop zone.

However, there remains some concern over Bielsa’s future because of the length of his current contract.

The Athletic’s Leeds correspondent Phil Hay wrote in a Q&A in December that his “hunch” was that Bielsa would leave at the end of the season.

Of course, he added that it was just that, a hunch, but he also claimed that Leeds will be scouring the planet for Bielsa’s potential successor, just in case he does decide to leave.

And Anderson has now backed that up, revealing that Leeds are actively trying to find a manager who is similar in style to the Argentine, with Victor Orta likely spearheading that search.

What has Anderson said?

He told GiveMeSport: “They’ll be looking for somebody. This is going on as we speak, they’re looking to identify possible coaches who will be similar to him in terms of style.”

Would Bielsa leave?

The fact that he only signs his deals in one-year increments means that there is always a question mark hanging over his future.

It may simply be a case that he feels he has done everything he can at Leeds, after bringing them up, especially if the club do secure safety again this season.

They finished in the top half in his first campaign and they can continue to climb the Premier League table this season.

Still, he may believe that this is the time to call it a day; he is 66 and has never stayed at a senior club for more than two years prior to moving to Leeds.

It may be a case of being grateful for the four years Leeds have had with him, rather than putting too much stock in it becoming his fifth year in charge.

