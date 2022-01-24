Tottenham transfer news: Big claim emerges on £43.2m target 'Conte loved at Inter'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has claimed that Antonio Conte “loved” Franck Kessie while he was managing Inter Milan, amid links with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs boss has revealed that he is keen to strengthen his squad this month but Kessie is seemingly a summer target given his current contract situation, as it expires at the end of the season.

What’s the latest with Kessie?

The midfielder is somewhat struggling for minutes during this season at Milan.

He has struggled with injuries at times and has made just 13 starts in Serie A throughout the campaign.

Still, in that time he has managed to score five goals and reports claim that Spurs are interested in a deal to sign the Ivory Coast international at the end of the campaign.

Fabio Paratici, of course, has plenty of experience when it comes to bringing players in on a free transfer, having done so repeatedly during his time at Juventus.

The now-Spurs Director of Football has previously signed players such as Aaron Ramsey, Paul Pogba, and Andrea Pirlo for Juve and is now seemingly eyeing a fair number of possible recruits for nothing.

BBC Sport has reported that Jesse Lingard has been contacted by Spurs over a free transfer in the summer, while Paulo Dybala could also be pursued in the summer for nothing.

And Bridge has now revealed that manager Conte is a huge fan of Kessie, having watched him up close when managing AC Milan’s bitter rivals Inter in Serie A, while Sky Sports reports that he could be signed this month.

Kessie has been with Milan since 2019 and has made a total of 205 appearances for the club.

What has Bridge said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Sky Sports reporter said: “One person told me that Conte loved him at Inter. I don't know if he'd have ever left AC for Inter but I think, again, that might be one for the summer.”

Would Kessie improve Spurs?

Undoubtedly.

He is excellent when it comes to passing the ball and at winning it back and Vincenzo Montella has labelled him "extraordinary".

Per fbref, he is in the top 20 per cent of midfielders in Europe when it comes to pass completion, touches in the attacking penalty area, progressive passes received and blocks.

He is good at vertical passing, something that Spurs somewhat lack when they utilise players such as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, and Oliver Skipp.

If he can be secured for absolutely nothing, Spurs should be all over this as they look to improve the midfield with a genuinely excellent player.

Paratici needs to get to work.

