FIFA 22 Luis Figo FUT Icon SBC: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know
Portuguese football legend Luis Figo has an ICON card in FIFA 22 and we have all the details you need to know to unlock his FIFA 22 FUT Prime Icon card in Ultimate Team.
Figo had an amazing football career, and during this time, he played for some of Europe's best sides, including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
He also had a great career with Portugal, and used to be the most capped player for his country until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him in 2016.
Figo retired in May 2009, but football fans can now relive his great career via his FIFA 22 Icon cards in Ultimate Team.
Read more: FIFA 22 Team of the Week (TOTW), Picks of the Week And Everything You Need To Know
Here is everything you need to know about the Luis Figo Icon SBC:
How to Complete The FIFA 22 Luis Figo FUT Icon SBC
To unlock his Prime Icon card, you need to complete the squad building challenge. With such a strong card, there is a lot you need to do, and you will need a lot of coins to complete it.
There are eight different squads which you will need to complete in the Squad Building Challenge. Here they are in full:
Born Legend
Exchange a squad featuring 11 Rare Bronze players
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Rising Star
Exchange a Squad featuring 11 Rare Silver Players
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
El Rey León
Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days at FC Barcelona
- Numbers of players from FC Barcelona: Minimum One
- In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One
- Squad Rating: Minimum 83
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
*Image provided from FUTBIN
Galácticos
Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days at Real Madrid
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Minimum One
- Squad Rating: Minimum 84
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Il Passo Doble
Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days at Inter
- Number of players from Inter: Minimum One
- In-Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Minimum One
- Squad Rating: Minimum 84
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
League Legend
Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days in La Liga
- Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum One
- In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One
- Squad Rating: Minimum 85
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
League Finesse
Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days in Serie A
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Minimum One
- In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One
- Squad Rating: Minimum 86
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Top-notch
Exchange a squad featuring a TOTW or FUT Champions player
- In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One
- Squad Rating: Minimum 87
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
His Prime Icon card is rated 92, with 92 pace, 88 shooting, 92 dribbling, 89 passing, 80 physical and 41 defending.
Luis Figo Prime Icon SBC Price
To have such high stats in all the meta categories for the right-winger is huge and it makes him one of the best forwards in the game, so he is worth getting. Here are his prices on each console/device:
- Playstation: 505k
- Xbox: 535k
- Origin: 533k
When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Figo card will cost you some money; however, the legend is great and links to any card in the game, so if you have the money, you must obtain this card.
You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSportNews Now - Sport News