FIFA 22 Luis Figo FUT Icon SBC: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Portuguese football legend Luis Figo has an ICON card in FIFA 22 and we have all the details you need to know to unlock his FIFA 22 FUT Prime Icon card in Ultimate Team.

Figo had an amazing football career, and during this time, he played for some of Europe's best sides, including FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

He also had a great career with Portugal, and used to be the most capped player for his country until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him in 2016.

Figo retired in May 2009, but football fans can now relive his great career via his FIFA 22 Icon cards in Ultimate Team.

Read more: FIFA 22 Team of the Week (TOTW), Picks of the Week And Everything You Need To Know

Here is everything you need to know about the Luis Figo Icon SBC:



How to Complete The FIFA 22 Luis Figo FUT Icon SBC

To unlock his Prime Icon card, you need to complete the squad building challenge. With such a strong card, there is a lot you need to do, and you will need a lot of coins to complete it.

There are eight different squads which you will need to complete in the Squad Building Challenge. Here they are in full:

Born Legend

Exchange a squad featuring 11 Rare Bronze players

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Exchange a Squad featuring 11 Rare Silver Players

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

El Rey León

Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days at FC Barcelona

Numbers of players from FC Barcelona: Minimum One

In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 83

Team Chemistry: Minimum 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

*Image provided from FUTBIN

Galácticos

Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days at Real Madrid

Number of players from Real Madrid: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

Team Chemistry: Minimum 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Il Passo Doble

Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days at Inter

Number of players from Inter: Minimum One

In-Form + FUT-CHAMP Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

Team Chemistry: Minimum 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

League Legend

Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days in La Liga

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Minimum One

In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

League Finesse

Complete this challenge themed around Luís Figo's days in Serie A

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Minimum One

In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 86

Team Chemistry: Minimum 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top-notch

Exchange a squad featuring a TOTW or FUT Champions player

In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 87

Team Chemistry: Minimum 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

His Prime Icon card is rated 92, with 92 pace, 88 shooting, 92 dribbling, 89 passing, 80 physical and 41 defending.

Luis Figo Prime Icon SBC Price

To have such high stats in all the meta categories for the right-winger is huge and it makes him one of the best forwards in the game, so he is worth getting. Here are his prices on each console/device:

Playstation: 505k

Xbox: 535k

Origin: 533k

When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Figo card will cost you some money; however, the legend is great and links to any card in the game, so if you have the money, you must obtain this card.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News