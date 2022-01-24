Tobin Heath, Vilde Bøe Risa: The standout WSL players from the weekend’s action

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were a number of shock results in the Women’s Super League at the weekend.

Chelsea were held to a goalless draw by Brighton, while Man United emphatically beat Tottenham to strengthen their Champions League spot credentials.

There was also late drama in Arsenal’s game against Man City, which could have huge ramifications for the title race.

Across these games, multiple stars put in standout performances. Here are our top six players of the round:

Vilde Bøe Risa

After Man United lost several of their most influential players in the summer transfer window, it was important for the club to bring in suitable replacements if they were to build on last season’s performance.

Vilde Bøe Risa arrived from Norwegian side Sandviken and has already established herself as a vital part of Marc Skinner’s team.

United have now won six games on the bounce and the midfielder has started four of these matches.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old was influential in the Red Devils 3-0 win over Spurs –– scoring the decisive opener to notch her second league goal of the campaign.

Megan Walsh

Goalkeeper Megan Walsh put in a mightily impressive performance against Chelsea to keep a clean sheet and keep the defending league champions at bay.

The 27-year-old has always been a highly rated shot-stopper and played for three England age-group sides, but switched her international allegiance to Ireland back in 2020.

The clean-sheet was Walsh’s fourth of the season and she continues to show that perhaps England will rue not selecting her while they still had the opportunity.

Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann’s 93rd-minute winner against Leicester helped Aston Villa climb to eighth in the WSL table.

The Swiss forward has spent almost four years in England’s top-flight now, having played for West Ham and Everton before signing for Villa this season.

With bags of WSl experience, the 23-year-old still has plenty of potential and appears to be a shrewd bit of business by the club.

Tobin Heath

Tobin Heath’s stoppage time equaliser against Man City rescued a point for the Gunners to take them two points clear of Man United in second.

Arsenal have endured a nightmare start to the new year and looked set for their sixth defeat in seven matches before Heath struck late on.

The American’s goal was her first in the league for her new club and with the Gunners struggling for goals of late, perhaps we’ll start to see the US star feature more often.

Claudia Walker

West Ham struggled for goals last season but the signing of Claudia Walker at the start of the campaign has given them more options in attack.

The 25-year-old notched her third of the season against Everton yesterday as the Hammers secured an empathic 3-0 win to move within two points of the top half.

Walker has played for three England age group sides so far in her career and if she continues to star for the Irons then a first senior international call-up may well be on the cards.

Emma Harries

Teenager Emma Harries has become a vital part of Reading’s side in recent years and has seemingly added goals to her game this season.

The 19-year-old scored the third in the Royal’s 3-2 win against Birmingham yesterday, which moved Kelly Chambers’ side to within three points of a Champions League spot.

Harries is currently vice-captain of the England U19 team and appears destined to play for the full national team one day.

