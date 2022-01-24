Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Venti Rerun Date Potentially Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is set to be released into the game in late March 2022, and leaks have now been revealed to the player base relating to Venti's upcoming rerun.

A few recent leaks have confirmed that some fan favourite characters will be returning as part of the 2.6 Update, with the aforementioned Anemo great and Kazuha also getting a return.

Already known as one of the most powerful support characters in the game, players will be excited to rerun the banner for Venti.

Here's everything you need to know about the Venti leaks that have been revealed ahead of the public release of Genshin Impact 2.6 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Venti Genshin Impact Leak

Players who are currently missing decent crowd control support in the game will certainly be looking at Venti as a viable option.

The Anemo-wielding unit is great at defeating mobs in larger numbers and at creating Elemental reactions, so Venti's banner will absolutely be a banner worth holding out for.

According to the latest leaks, we can expect both Kazuha and Venti banners to be released back into the game as part of the 2.6 Update of the game in March-April 2022.

Noted Genshin Impact leaker Genshin World recently posted information on Twitter regarding the rerun, writing: "Kazuha / Venti 2.6? From the same source as yesterday's rumours, he had said a while ago that they would have banners in that version.

"In addition to the mention of the Peculiar Garden event rerun in 2.6. Although the source is Sussy, Uba / WFP is taking him into consideration due to a follow-up that has come to pass 2 things from his long list of rumours."

*please note that this information is translated

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Kamisato Ayato Bursts and Role (Leak)

It has been some time since miHoYo introduced more lore on the subject of Inazuma, and now players can expect to see more on the region with the rerun.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.6 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release at the end of March 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.6 Livestream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News