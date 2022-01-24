Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The IIconics have turned down WWE's offer to appear in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

Mickie James will be appearing in the women's Royal Rumble match on January 29, despite not being a WWE contracted talent.

Not only that, but James is actually the reigning IMPACT Knockout Champion, and it has emerged that she isn't the only IMPACT star that WWE wanted.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE contacted The IInspiration (formerly The IIconics) for a spot in the match.

However, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions turned down the request, according to the report.

The IInspiration, formerly known as WWE Tag Team Champions The IIconics were offered a spot in the Rumble match, but Fightful sources indicate that they turned down the offer

The pair turned down the offer, at least according to Fightful, because they didn't feel it was in their best interests considering what they're doing with IMPACT right now.

[They] didn't feel it was the right time to make a WWE return of any capacity because they're happy with their current path.

Fightful interestingly notes that the former Peyton Royce and Billie Kay weren't the only WWE releases to have been contacted for a potential Royal Rumble spot.

As of right now, there is no word on whether or not any of the released talent who were contacted, other than Mickie James, accepted WWE's offer for a spot in the match:

Also, we've heard that McKay and Lee aren't the only releases over the past two years who have been contacted.

Some speculated that WWE and IMPACT had started a working relationship together following the announcement that Mickie would be in the rumble match.

Fightful explains that IMPACT signed off on Mickie appearing in the Rumble, and WWE was fine on working with similar agreements for another IMPACT talent, such as The IInspiration.

When we asked within IMPACT Wrestling about the possibility, Fightful was told that the appearance would have been signed off on and approved by the company, and WWE was fine working on a similar agreement as with the current knockouts champion Mickie James.

