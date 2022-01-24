FIFA 22 Kenny Daglish FUT Icon SBC: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know
Footballing legend Kenny Daglish has an ICON card in FIFA 22 and we have all the details you need to know to unlock his FIFA 22 FUT Prime Icon card in Ultimate Team.
Daglish had an amazing football career, and during this time, he was one of the best forwards in Europe. The Scotsman played for Celtic and Liverpool, winning a lot of trophies during his time playing.
He made a record 102 full caps for the Scottish national team where he scored 30 goals, and this is a joint-record.
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have treated us to some great special cards and these Prime Icon SBC's are a great way to get some of the best overpowered cards in FUT.
Here is everything you need to know about the Kenny Daglish Icon SBC:
How To Complete The FIFA 22 Kenny Daglish Prime Icon SBC
This Prime Icon Kenny Daglish card available to unlock via the Squad Building Challenge is very overpowered and is arguably one of the best attacking cards in the game.
Due to this, FIFA 22 have not made it easy to complete. There are nine different squads you have to build within this Squad Building Challenge to unlock Kenny Daglish.
Here are the challenges in full:
Born Legend
Exchange a squad featuring 11 Rare Bronze players
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Rising Star
Exchange a Squad featuring 11 Rare Silver Players
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
The King of Liverpool
Complete this challenge themed around Kenny Dalglish's days at Liverpool
- Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum One
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
League Legend
Complete this challenge themed around Kenny Dalglish's days in Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Minimum 1
- In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum 1
- Squad Rating: Minimum 85
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Top-notch
Exchange a squad featuring a TOTW or FUT Champions player
- In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One
- Squad Rating: Minimum 86
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
87-Rated Squad
Exchange an 87 Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Minimum 87
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
87-Rated Squad
Exchange an 87 Rated Squad
- In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One
- Squad Rating: Minimum 87
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
88-Rated Squad
Exchange an 88 Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
89-Rated Squad
Exchange an 89 Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Team Chemistry: Min 40
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
*Image provided from FUTBIN
Kenny Daglish Prime Icon SBC Price
Daglish has such high stats in all the meta categories needed for a forward and it makes him one of the best attackers in the game, so he is worth getting. Here are his prices on each console/device:
- Playstation: 1.2m
- Xbox: 1.19m
- Origin: 1.23m
When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Figo card will cost you some money; however, the legend is great and links to any card in the game, so if you have the money, you must obtain this card.
