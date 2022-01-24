FIFA 22 Kenny Daglish FUT Icon SBC: How to Complete, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Footballing legend Kenny Daglish has an ICON card in FIFA 22 and we have all the details you need to know to unlock his FIFA 22 FUT Prime Icon card in Ultimate Team.

Daglish had an amazing football career, and during this time, he was one of the best forwards in Europe. The Scotsman played for Celtic and Liverpool, winning a lot of trophies during his time playing.

He made a record 102 full caps for the Scottish national team where he scored 30 goals, and this is a joint-record.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have treated us to some great special cards and these Prime Icon SBC's are a great way to get some of the best overpowered cards in FUT.

Here is everything you need to know about the Kenny Daglish Icon SBC:

How To Complete The FIFA 22 Kenny Daglish Prime Icon SBC

This Prime Icon Kenny Daglish card available to unlock via the Squad Building Challenge is very overpowered and is arguably one of the best attacking cards in the game.

Due to this, FIFA 22 have not made it easy to complete. There are nine different squads you have to build within this Squad Building Challenge to unlock Kenny Daglish.

Here are the challenges in full:

Born Legend

Exchange a squad featuring 11 Rare Bronze players

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Minimum 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rising Star

Exchange a Squad featuring 11 Rare Silver Players

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Minimum 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The King of Liverpool

Complete this challenge themed around Kenny Dalglish's days at Liverpool

Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

League Legend

Complete this challenge themed around Kenny Dalglish's days in Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Minimum 1

In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum 1

Squad Rating: Minimum 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top-notch

Exchange a squad featuring a TOTW or FUT Champions player

In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 86

Team Chemistry: Minimum 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Exchange an 87 Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Minimum 87

Team Chemistry: Minimum 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Exchange an 87 Rated Squad

In-Form and FUT CHAMPIONS Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 87

Team Chemistry: Minimum 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

Exchange an 88 Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

89-Rated Squad

Exchange an 89 Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11

*Image provided from FUTBIN

Kenny Daglish Prime Icon SBC Price

Daglish has such high stats in all the meta categories needed for a forward and it makes him one of the best attackers in the game, so he is worth getting. Here are his prices on each console/device:

Playstation: 1.2m

Xbox: 1.19m

Origin: 1.23m

When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Figo card will cost you some money; however, the legend is great and links to any card in the game, so if you have the money, you must obtain this card.

