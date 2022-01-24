Tottenham transfer news: £45m star Paratici knows well 'type of player Spurs are missing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala could add something different to Tottenham's attack, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Dybala has spent the last decade in Italy, firstly at Palermo before moving on to Juventus, but he could seek a move away from Serie A in the near future.

What's the latest news involving Dybala?

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the Allianz Stadium in the summer, and talks over an extension appear to have stalled.

According to reports in Italy, Tottenham are working on a deal to try to bring Dybala to north London ahead of next summer, although Inter Milan are also believed to be keen on the Argentine playmaker.

What has O'Rourke said about Dybala potentially moving to Tottenham?

Spurs came close to signing Dybala in 2019, having agreed a fee with Juventus for the attacker, only for the deal to fall through at the last minute.

They could now get a second opportunity to land the 31-cap international, and O'Rourke thinks he could be just what Antonio Conte's side needs.

Speaking about Dybala, who Transfermarkt value at £45m, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he’s the type of player Spurs are missing, somebody with creative skills to improve their attacking formation.”

How could Dybala fit into Tottenham's starting XI?

Since arriving at Tottenham in November, Conte has largely relied on a 3-4-3 formation, but it could be argued that the team's two best performances have come against Liverpool and Leicester when the Italian coach switched to a 3-5-2 system.

If Conte opts to stick with this more regularly moving forward, it seems likely that Heung-min Son and Harry Kane will operate as the front two.

Conte may then look to play with two holding midfielders, perhaps Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, leaving room for an attacking midfielder to float in between the lines as the most advanced player in the midfield three.

This is where Dybala could come into play. The diminutive forward is often at his best when he drops into pockets of space behind the opposition's midfield line, and he could be the link that Tottenham need between their midfield and attack, with journalist Conor Clancy previously claiming Dybala would be "unstoppable with Kane".

Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele can also fill this role, but neither have taken their chances this season, and Dybala would be a step up on the current pair.

If Spurs can seal this transfer, it could turn them into a far more formidable attacking unit heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

